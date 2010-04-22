Linsar unveils £150 FHD1 Freeview HD box

Linsar has launched a sub-£150 Freeview HD device – billing the FHD1 as 'the UK's first affordable T2 Freeview HD set top box'.

With a Bush Freeview HD box currently available for £100 in Argos, it's a claim that looks a little hard to justify, but it is a low-price option for free high definition channels.

Upscaling and Dolby

FHD1 can upscale to full 1080p HD and has Dolby Digital Plus sound, with Scart and RF aerial inputs, and HDMI, scart, digital optical and an RF loop as outputs.

An ethernet port is also provided 'for future software upgrades and connectivity features' and there's a USB port to access media.

So, not the cheapest, but available now, and more Linsar products are scheduled to arrive later in the year.