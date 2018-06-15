10 best Smart TV apps for your Samsung TV

Samsung Smart TVs have gotten a real upgrade this last year thanks to the new Smart Hub operating system Samsung has embedded into its high-end, flagship series of QLED and 4K UHD TVs.

Beyond offering the staples of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, Smart Hub is bursting at the seams with great apps - all of which are available to download from the Smart Hub store.

With so many new apps releasing all the time, however, it can be hard to figure out which apps are worth downloading. But that's where we come in. After testing dozens of Samsung TVs over the years, we've narrowed down a list of the must-download apps on the platform that will offer entertainment in spades.

Having a list at your side should make perusing the store a bit simpler and faster for those of you who already purchased a new QLED TV, and for those who are still on the fence about buying one, give you an idea of what you can expect.

Without further ado, here are 10 gems in the rough that we think are the top apps for your new Samsung Smart TV. (Looking for a complete list of Samsung Smart TV apps? That can be found over at Samsung's website!)

