TalkTalk's fibre broadband deals are ruling the Christmas sales with top value

The Christmas sales have seen a wide variety of deals on everything from phones and cameras through to furniture and clothes. But one of our favourite offers so far comes from TalkTalk broadband.
Right now, TalkTalk is offering a discounted version of its Fibre 65 package. It supplies you with speeds averaging 67Mb, which should be plenty even for big households working from home.
For those speeds, you're only having to pay £24 a month which is very affordable. Finally, TalkTalk will even throw in a £75 voucher with this package which you can use as a Mastercard, on Amazon, M&S or at Tesco. You can find out more below or check out our broadband deals guide for the best of the rest.
TalkTalk's excellent seasonal broadband deal:
TalkTalk Fibre 65: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £24 a month + £75 voucher
TalkTalk's Fibre 65 deal is a great all-round choice. Not only are you getting speeds averaging 67Mb but you're only paying £24 a month for it. That's going to be plenty for most households, allowing for multiple streams and people working from home. Plus you're getting a £75 voucher for Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard.
View Deal
