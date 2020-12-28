TalkTalk's fibre broadband deals are ruling the Christmas sales with top value

The Christmas sales have seen a wide variety of deals on everything from phones and cameras through to furniture and clothes. But one of our favourite offers so far comes from TalkTalk broadband.

Right now, TalkTalk is offering a discounted version of its Fibre 65 package. It supplies you with speeds averaging 67Mb, which should be plenty even for big households working from home.

For those speeds, you're only having to pay £24 a month which is very affordable. Finally, TalkTalk will even throw in a £75 voucher with this package which you can use as a Mastercard, on Amazon, M&S or at Tesco. You can find out more below or check out our broadband deals guide for the best of the rest.

TalkTalk's excellent seasonal broadband deal:

