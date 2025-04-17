Major TalkTalk Business outage means customers have had to go without email for over a week
TalkTalk Business customers aren’t happy with the service
- TalkTalk Business customers had DNS-related email issues for several days
- Some customers have waited 24 hours for a reply
- Other TalkTalk issues are also ongoing
TalkTalk Business customers are said to have faced nearly a week without email access due to a domain hosting technical fault.
Reporting by The Register says the issue started on the evening of April 9, and customers have been struggling to get hold of the company to regain access to their inboxes.
According to the report, TalkTalk admitted to one customer it had mistakenly changed domain settings, while another waited 24 hours for a response from the telecomms giant about email loss.
TalkTalk Business customers faced a days-long outage
TalkTalk is believed to have fixed the issue over the weekend, which seemed to be a DNS error.
Name servers were changed to Cloudflare without configured DNS records, however users had no ability to update their own DNS records, worsening the problem.
Despite the fix, some users continued to report problems heading into the start of this week.
TalkTalk Business’s website boasts that it supports more than half a million UK businesses, and has been doing so for more than 25 years. At the top of its landing page, the company shows off its “24-hour, 365-day support” and ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, but in the case of this most recent incident, customers might beg to differ.
Previously, TalkTalk had been criticized over its disappointing customer service, but things changed for the better, and TalkTalk was supposed to have turned a corner.
It’s not the only issue that TalkTalk faces, as figures from Downdetector claim it appears to be battling an ongoing, low-level issue with internet connections, and 4% of the complaints are still relating to email issues.
A TalkTalk spokesperson told us that the company does not have a comment to share "at the moment," but we were promised an update "if that changes."
