Vodafone offers fastest broadband speeds across the UK with launch of 2.2Gbps plan

As if making the decision on one of the best broadband deals wasn't already hard enough, Vodafone have just added another option to the mix. With the launch of their fastest broadband plan to date, the Pro II Broadband package offers full fibre speeds of up to 2.2Gbps for consumers with plans starting at just £70 per month. The new plan is 60x faster than standard Vodafone broadband and means that the provider offers the fastest speeds in more locations across the UK than any other major provider.

The speeds of up to 2.2Gbps are available exclusively with Pro II Broadband and backed by WiFi 6E. Also included is Secure Net Home, allowing families hassle-free security controls for over 150 devices.

Vodafone Pro II Broadband

Vodafone Pro II Broadband | Download speeds up to 2.2Gbps | Starting at £70/pm

What is Pro II Broadband

The latest from Vodafone, Pro II Broadband offers speeds up to 60x faster than that of standard broadband. Based on location, the plans offer speeds 1.6Gbps, 1.8Gpbs or 2.2Gbps as well as WiFi 6E standard. With these speeds, families can now do more than ever before on numerous devices concurrently. Lag-free gaming, streaming media with no buffering, easily managing video calls for work and family and much, much more.

Included with the Pro II Packages is Secure Net Home which features:

Hassle-free security - giving real-time protection against viruses and online threats for any device that’s connected to your WiFi.

- giving real-time protection against viruses and online threats for any device that’s connected to your WiFi. Family controls - to manage what children see and do online with customisable content filters for their devices.

- to manage what children see and do online with customisable content filters for their devices. Focus time – allowing you to activate focus time to restrict access to distracting content – perfect for homework time.

– allowing you to activate focus time to restrict access to distracting content – perfect for homework time. Set bedtimes - to help your children switch off at night by turning off the WiFi on their connected devices when it’s bedtime.

- to help your children switch off at night by turning off the WiFi on their connected devices when it’s bedtime. Pause the Internet enables you to pause WiFi on your children’s connected devices to manage screentime.

For more information or to find out if Pro II Broadband is available in your location, visit Vodafone's availability checker here.

