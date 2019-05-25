TalkTalk and Plusnet area leading the way with the best cheap broadband deals this Bank Holiday

Ah, the Bank Holiday weekend, famously put in place as an additional day off work to organise your brand new broadband deal. Probably.

While we may not know the exact history behind this work-free day, we do know that there are some brilliant cheap broadband deals to grab this weekend.

Two offers especially stand out for those looking to reduce their bills: TalkTalk and Plusnet. The two big name ISPs are offering broadband at a price of just £17 a month. In both instances there is nothing to pay upfront and you'll be getting average speeds of 10Mb with Plusnet and 11Mb with TalkTalk.

These aren't the cheapest broadband deals on the market, that prestigious title goes to the slightly less known Onestream. But for internet from a recognisable name, TalkTalk and Plusnet currently take the grand prize.

You can see both of these affordable internet packages below or check out our guide to the best broadband deals to see everything else - fibre maybe? Or even broadband and TV deals for those really splashing out.

These two affordable broadband deals in full:

TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17pm

Both TalkTalk and Plusnet are offering great deals here. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront and just £17 a month few suppliers will be able to undercut these offers. Going with TalkTalk will land you slightly faster average speeds.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 10Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17pm

While TalkTalk may have the slightly faster speeds, Plusnet could be the way to go if you don't want to commit to a long contract. Going with TalkTalk will land you a 18 month contract compared to Plusnet's 12 months. Apart from that, these deals are almost identical in every other way.

What other options are available?

Want your internet, plus something to appease your love of binge watching TV? Sky has just launched a brand new 'Sky Essentials' package. That means unlimited broadband, free UK calls and a Sky+ Box, considering Sky isn't always the most affordable option, this is a pretty great offer.

Or if you need faster speeds, going with a fibre broadband deal will cost you more in the long run but the jump in speeds will save you from buffering hell. For the best value fibre package, we would recommend going with Vodafone's Superfast 1 package. With average speeds of 35Mb and costs of £21 a month, this is fibre from a big name at its best price.

Think fibre internet should have some incentives? Well going with BT could score you not just superfast speeds of 50Mb but also a £70 M&S voucher and a £30 pre-paid Mastercard - the overall best value when incentives are taken into account.