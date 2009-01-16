Acer Aspire One 10.1 breaks cover at BETT '09

If you are in the market for a netbook, then you may want to hang fire for a few weeks, as Acer's latest 10-inch version of its popular Aspire One is on the way.

TechRadar spotted the machine on the Acer booth at BETT 2009. We were unable to take photos, unfortunately (at the request of an Acer rep) though suffice to say that it is pretty much styled like the first series of the Aspire One, with a slightly larger screen. Funny that!

Acer's Aspire One 10.1 netbook is "on the boat" and will be arriving in the UK in "four to six weeks" according to the sales rep TechRadar spoke to.

Slow boat from China

Specs-wise, the machine is pretty much in line with the various rumours and fan-blogs were touting earlier this month around CES.

Aspire One fan-blog macles* was on the money when it stated that "the upcoming revision will come in white, black and red flavors, with a 10.1-inch screen (at the same 1024 x 600 resolution of the existing model) and options for 3G and Bluetooth 2.0+EDR.

"Perhaps most exciting -- to us non-mutants, anyways -- is the removal of those pesky trackpad-flanking mouse buttons, with a regular-looking button below the trackpad instead doing the honors.



The new Aspire One will be here late February, boat permitting. Prices and further details to follow very soon.