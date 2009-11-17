Sony to launch new Microvault USB stick

Sony has announced its latest Microvault USB memory sticks – ranging from 4GB to the 32G version.

The keyring USB sticks allow you to take your data with you wherever you go, and are set to be available in the new year.

Robust

"Created to combine value with functionality, this Microvault is extremely robust and features a retractable connector so there will be no more lost caps," says Sony.

"Ease of use is also built in, with drag & drop operation for any type of data format and full compatibility with Windows 7."

There isn't a firm price or date in January yet, but with USB sticks dropping in price, you would hope that they will be competitive.