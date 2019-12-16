Sonos Beam now just £319 – the cheapest price we've ever seen

With Christmas around the corner, it's very much "box of chocolates, blanket and TV marathon" time of year. So as you prepare to settle in for the inevitable "100 Best Christmas Songs Ever" countdown, why not think of your home cinema sonics as well as the visuals?

The superb Sonos Beam, the multi-room maestros' newest soundbar solution, has hit the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon, down from an RRP of £399 to £319. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sonos Beam prices in your region.)

Now, you may have seen this drop slightly more at other retailers – but, crucially, we've never seen a lower price than this without it being refurbished, or at a retailer that we've never heard of:

Today's best Sonos Beam deal

Sonos Beam: £399 £319 at Amazon

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies.View Deal

As for the Sonos Beam's credentials? In our four-and-a-half star review, we said:

"The Sonos Beam doesn’t offer earth-shattering bass, but this isn’t missed. The lack of Dolby Atmos support will irk some, but at this price point we’d think it would be more of a surprise if it had been included. The voice control works well and if you have adopted some of Amazon’s TV toys, it really is worth experimenting with."

As a detailed and well-designed soundbar, it's well worth a go at this price.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Sonos Beam prices in your region below: