Sky Mobile has one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals to pre-order in the UK

There is no battle more ferocious than the one that takes place when a new iPhone launches. With retailers scrambling to be the top of your list, the boxing gloves go on and prices come tumbling down. And iPhone 12 deals are no different.

One of the retailers donning the gloves is Sky Mobile who appears to have managed to undercut a lot of other retailers, achieving one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals for pre-order.

This deal nets you 4GB of data on the iPhone 12 for just £34 a month and there are no upfront costs to pay at all. Granted, that isn't going to be enough data for everyone, which is where the jump up to 20GB of data is needed.

This knocks your costs up to £40 a month, a price that is still pretty excellent for new iPhone deals. Obviously there is a reason these contracts are cheaper than average, they're part of Sky's Swap24 scheme - a tariff we've explained below.

And if you're disappointed in the lack of headphones in the box when you buy an iPhone 12, Sky will offer £30 off the price of AirPods as a strong alternative. You can find out more below.

iPhone 12 deals: Sky's best offerings

iPhone 12: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34 per month

This works out as one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals on the market since it launched, coming quite a fair bit under the average deal. For £34 a month and nothing upfront, you're getting 4GB of data which, while not much, is going to be enough to get you through a month of emails, social media, internet searching, Google Maps and other similar tasks.

iPhone 12 Pro deals: upgrade to the bigger handset

iPhone 12 Pro: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £41 per month

Know you'd rather go for Apple's more powerful iPhone 12 Pro? Sky has one of the cheapest prices around for this handset as well, charging just £41 a month for the same 4GB plan as above. Again, this isn't a contract for people who go through lots of data but if you just want the lowest cost, this is an excellent option.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the new Apple iPhone 12 actually like?

The iPhone 12 is both an incremental upgrade on what the iPhone 11 offered last year and in a few places, something new to the world of Apple.

On the more incremental side of things, Apple has brought the processor up the next generation with the A14 Bionic chip. Considering Apple's processor from last year was still market-leading, this is more of a show-off upgrade than anything, now being way faster than the competition.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video and other changes have been made to the frame with a glass back that Apple is convinced is very strong...we'll see.

On the newer side of things, Apple has finally joined Android in the world of 5G and has come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping you're phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.