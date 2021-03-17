Sky Go on Apple TV: How to watch Sky on Apple's media streamer

Sky Go has evolved multiple times across the years, transforming into its current form as a means to watch Sky content on the go in a nifty app package. As well as watching Sky Go on your mobile device, you'll be able to install the app on a handful of your gadgets - but can you get Sky Go on Apple TV?

While Sky Go can be installed on your iPhone, iPad, Mac - even your PS4 - Sky seems to draw a line at conveniently downloading the Sky Go app onto Apple TV, Apple's very own media streaming device. Sky has made no clear statement on why or future endeavours to change this, but it's fair to assume Sky would probably prefer its customers to pay for an additional Sky Q box, rather than integrating Sky Go onto Apple TV.

All is not lost though, as there are means to bring Sky Go and Apple TV together so you can tune into all your favourite services in one place on Apple TV's interface and watch all the latest fantastic Sky Original series and other channels within your Sky subscription.

How to install Sky Go on Apple TV

While it's not as straightforward as downloading the app to browse and watch Sky Go on Apple TV, there are workarounds if you want access to all your streaming services in one place.

Download Sky Go on iPhone/iPad/Mac from the App Store

Launch the app on any of these three devices

Login with your Sky TV subscription details

Turn on your TV with Apple TV

Select Screen Mirroring on your iPhone/iPad/Mac and select Apple TV when it appears

The screen on your iPhone/iPad/Mac should then be mirrored on your TV

From here select what you want to watch on Sky Go and it'll play on Apple TV

(Image credit: Sky)

What can I watch on Sky Go with Apple TV?

What you can watch on Sky Go really comes down to your Sky TV subscription. There are plenty of Sky TV deals out there that will bring together some of Sky's best add-ons for an affordable price, so the kinds of things you can watch on Sky Go is vast.

That said, Sky Go is available for all Sky TV customers, included in the baseline Sky TV package at around £25 a month. In this package, you'll get Sky TV channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, and Comedy Central. All Sky TV customers can also benefit from Sky Originals. These are TV shows that are made by and exclusive to Sky, including A Discovery of Witches and Brassic 2.

You can find Sky Original movies, too, available if you have Sky Cinema as a part of your Sky TV package. In fact, whatever Sky TV package you choose to build, you'll be able to watch much of the same content on Sky Go as you would on your TV with your Sky box.

What other streaming services are available on Apple TV?

While Sky Go is not fundamentally a streaming service - rather, Sky's on-demand option for accessing its channels - there are plenty of streaming services available on Apple TV that you can very easily download onto your Apple TV device, whether the Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

Amongst the usual contenders like Netflix and Apple's very own streaming service, Apple TV Plus, you can also install HBO Max on Apple TV, as well as Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Other on-demand platforms like BBC iPlayer, All4, and ITV Hub have their very own Apple TV apps, allowing you to keep all your favourites in one place.

(Image credit: Sky)

What other devices can I watch Sky Go on?

You can install Sky Go on up to six devices with the ability to watch on mobile. That includes Android and iOS handsets, tablets, PC and Mac.

For the ability to watch Sky Go on PS4 and other gaming consoles, you'll need to pay an additional fee for Sky Go Extra, which allows you to install the app on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the option to 'Download and Watch Later' and stream on two devices simultaneously.

For those who have Multiscreen as an add-on to their Sky TV bundle, you'll receive Sky Go Extra at no additional cost. Otherwise, pay £5 a month on top of your Sky TV bill.