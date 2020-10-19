Save £30 across a wide-range of iPhone 12 deals with this exclusive TechRadar code

iPhone 12 deals are now here, with every retailer throwing its best pre-order offers at you from left and right. But like we expected, the device doesn't exactly come cheap - thankfully, we've got a way to help mitigated the costs slightly.
You can save £30 across the entirety of the retailer Affordable Mobile's stock of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals by using the code TR30 - an exclusive code for TechRadar readers.
This works on all four of the networks Affordable Mobiles offers - EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone - and can help knock a contract on either of these two new iPhones slightly nearer to affordability.
This code does work across the entirety of the retailer's website so can also be used on Samsung S20 deals, Google Pixel 5 deals and more, the brand new iPhone 12 just feels like the best reward right now.
These iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals in full:
iPhone 12:
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £26.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 75GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £50pm
EE is never cheap but as far as the iPhone 12 goes, this is one of the best value contracts around. On a monthly basis, you're paying £50 and thanks to the code, your upfront costs come in at just £26.99. For the 75GB of data you're getting on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - that's pretty excellent.
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £19.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £49pm
This offer on O2 drops the amount of data you're getting above but with it, your costs also comes down considerably. Here you're paying £49 a month and £19.99 upfront (after you use the code). That gets you 60GB of data which should be plenty for most people's monthly data usage.
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £149 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £36pm
If you don't like having to pay a lot each month, this contract will the best way to go. It gets you a pretty impressive 100GB of data while only charging £36 a month. However, to get your bills that low, you are having to pay £179 upfront, a cost heavily reduced through the use of the TR30 code.
iPhone 12 Pro:
iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £24.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £55pm
This offer on the iPhone 12 Pro through Three feels like the best option for the larger model. You're getting 100GB of data while only paying £55 a month and £24.99 upfront, that makes this one of the best value options across all of the iPhone 12 Pro deals for pre-order so far.
iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £54.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 40GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £61pm
Want your iPhone 12 Pro on EE? This contract gets you 40GB of data on the network while only charging £54.99 upfront and £61 a month. Considering how expensive some other EE contracts on this device are proving to be, this is a pretty excellent offer.
iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69 upfront (with code TR30) | 200GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £57pm
Know you'll need a lot of data? (and we mean a lot of data), this contract secures you 200GB of data for just £57 a month and £69 upfront. That's going to get you through days of streaming, endless hours of Spotify and loads of social media activity. In other words, it is more of a challenge to get through all of that data than anything.
What's the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?
iPhone 12:
Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.
It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.
As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.
iPhone 12 Pro:
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.
That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.
The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.
