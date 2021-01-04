Save £20 on Amazon Echo Dot and grab six months of Music Unlimited for free

Amazon Echo deals have received some excellent price cuts in the last few months, considering the latest generation has only been on the shelves since October.

However, the latest offer can send you home with an Echo Dot and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £29.99. That's a fantastic price considering the RRP is £49.99, so you're even saving £20 on the cost of the smart speaker itself before you even start doing the maths on the £7.99/mo subscription service.

If you're not looking for a new smart speaker, you can always test out Amazon Music Unlimited with a free three-month trial as well.

If you don't fancy shelling out for a new smart speaker, but still want to try out Amazon's own music services you can also pick up a three month free trial for free as well.

Find out more about what you get for the Amazon Music Unlimited price and how you can make the most of your Amazon Prime free trial. Or, check out more smart home deals that will work with your new Echo.