You won't find this £200 PlayStation VR any cheaper for Cyber Monday

This PlayStation VR Cyber Monday bundle is down to just £209 and offers a five-game strong Mega Pack bundle with the headset itself and a PS4 camera. Cyber Monday deals are buzzing with discounts on new consoles and games, so if you've recently picked up a PS4 or if you've been curious about the virtual reality potential of the console, you won't want to miss this Cyber Monday deal.

PlayStation VR is a unique console system designed to run exclusively on PlayStation 4 hardware. You're getting virtual reality gaming at an amazing price thanks to this exclusivity (no need to fork out for a high-end gaming PC) even on a normal day. That said, the regular £350 price tag that accompanies this headset is often enough to discourage any VR curiosity.

You can grab the headset as well as five platform leading games for a fraction of the original price tag. This Cyber Monday PlayStation VR deal bundles mini-game collection PlayStation Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7, and Everybody's Golf VR with a headset and PlayStation Camera all with a nicely cut price tag.

US players, on the other hand, can pick up the console itself, as well as Blood and Truth and Everybody's Golf VR, a PS4 camera and two Move controllers for just $249.

PlayStation VR Cyber Monday deals live now

Players in the UK can pick up the same bundle with all the glorious games included for just £209 thanks to Game. You're also getting a two-month Now TV Entertainment pass to keep your regular reality just as exciting as the virtual one.

Not only are you getting the PSVR and two games for a fantastic bundle price this week but this Black Friday PlayStation VR deal also gives you a set of Move controllers as well. They usually go for around $100 for the duo so you're saving an amazing amount of cash on everything you'll need to get started. You're also getting Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR to play with.

