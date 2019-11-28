Save a whopping £150 with Now TV's brilliant Black Friday deal

Thank you to Now TV for making us an offer we can't refuse - monumental discounts in the name of Black Friday.

The streaming platform has got an array of slashed prices on different passes, ranging from Sky Sports to Sky Cinema and Entertainment.

But what we're probably most excited about is the combined Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass on your choice of either a three or 12 months contract. And that's just because of the sheer streaming choice you get with this Pass - Sky Cinema gets a new release every day and Sky Entertainment has a wide range of channels and tonnes of catch-up TV.

And the saving on this all-singing all-dancing package - a phenomenal £153! A mere £99 (equivalent to £8.25 a month) will sort your next year of TV and film watching. Rather not pay that much out now? Then £29.99 gets you three months instead.

This is a top-notch offer for such a wide selection of channels and it benefits pretty much everyone - whether you live in a busy household or you're a heavy streamer, you'll never run out of things to watch.

Save big with Now TV's Black Friday deals:

Now TV Sky Cinema Entertainment Pass | 12 months | £252 £99

Ah yes, the holy grail of Now TV deals - save over 60% on this deal and get a brilliant choice of TV channels and movie premieres. £99 may seem a very steep amount to pay upfront, but remember you would be looking at usually paying £252 for this - which is rather absurd. We're much more on board with £99 to enjoy your favorite shows which include Chernobyl, The Wire and The Handmaid's Tale.

Now TV Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass | 3 months | £63 £29.99

This is ideal for anyone who wants to cash in on these sweet savings but is unsure if they want to commit for a whole year. With this deal you're still getting access to an incredible array of movies and a new premiere every day. Some of which include: Aquaman, Venom, Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Incredibles 2.

What else does Now TV have on offer this Black Friday?

Although we think the above two deals are our favourite, there are other options you may be more persuaded by:

How do I watch Now TV? Easy, just about anywhere really. There's the Now TV app which you can download for free and that you can watch from your laptop, computer, tablet or mobile. Depending on your PlayStation, Xbox console or TV, these three are all options in which you can watch Now TV too. If these aren't options don't worry you can still get a Now TV stick, for a paltry £14.99. This plugs into your HDMI slot on your TV and even comes with a voice-remote control. The Now TV stick will also let you use a bunch of free catch up services like iPlayer and All 4. If you'd like to check out some more deals on Now TV devices and passes for Sky Entertainment, Sky Kids and Sky Sports, head on over to our regular Now TV deals page.

