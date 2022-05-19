Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be even more powerful than the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

We haven’t seen much to get excited about in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks yet, with the available information suggesting that it'll be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. But finally we’ve seen something that could make it worth upgrading to.

Leaker @UniverseIce has spotted a Geekbench benchmark listing for the phone, and it includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.

This is a chipset that hasn’t even been announced yet, but it’s set to be an upgrade on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is currently used by most Android flagships – including the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in some regions.

Breaking！Galaxy Z Flip4 Geekbench 1277/3642Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ TSMC 4nm3.19GHz X2+2.75GHz A710+1.8GHz A510 pic.twitter.com/2I7yEGY0mYMay 19, 2022 See more

If it does get that chip, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be more powerful than even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

And in regions like the UK, which got an arguably lesser Exynos 2200 chipset in the Galaxy S22 range, the upgrade will be even bigger – Samsung typically uses the same chipset globally for its foldable phones, so we’d expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be used worldwide.

That said, not every aspect of the performance will be an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is listed here with 8GB of RAM. That’s the same starting amount as the S22 Ultra, but while Samsung’s top flagship can come with up to 12GB, we might only see the one RAM configuration in the Z Flip 4 based on past form.

It’s worth noting also that while this benchmark is for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’d expect that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will use the same chipset, so that will likely be an seriously powerful phone too.

Analysis: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly got interesting

We’ve been a bit down on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 thus far, given that the design and screens are rumored to be more or less identical to those of the Z Flip 3. Slight improvements to the cameras and battery have been suggested, but nothing overly exciting.

That left a possible price reduction as the only really notable rumor we’d heard about the phone, as a lower price could truly push the foldable into the mainstream.

But if it’s both cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and one of the most powerful phones of the year, then suddenly the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a handset that’s worth paying attention to.

Nothing that we’ve heard about it has been confirmed yet, though, so we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt; but this could end up being one of Samsung’s most impressive phones of 2022.