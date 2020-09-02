Samsung Galaxy Tab deals are even cheaper this week - lowest price ever available now

This week's Samsung Galaxy Tab deals are cutting prices down yet again on the S6 and S6 Lite models. We saw record low prices last week, but with an extra $20 off on select models, the latest offers are knocking it out the park. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals of its own, with excellent prices on both the Lite and fully fledged tablet.

The 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now available for just $279 at Best Buy, thanks to an impressive $70 discount. However, you'll also find the 128GB model for $349.99 - another extra price cut over previous sales. If you're after the full fat tablet, we'd point you in the direction of this $131 discount on the 256GB WiFi model, bringing the price down to within $1 of its lowest ever at $598.97.

UK shoppers can also get in on the action, though savings aren't quite as stunning over the pond. You can still grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for £60 off at Amazon (now £559), however, £30 shy of its lowest ever £529 price. We haven't seen that price since January, however, so this is still a worthy offer if you're after a new tablet.

We're going into more detail on these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals just below, or you can check out all the latest Samsung tablet prices and sales right here on TechRadar.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Best Buy this week, dropping the price down to just $279.99. That's the cheapest this 2020 tablet has ever been at an extra $20 off its record low price from last week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

If you'd like more onboard storage, you might be better off checking out the 128GB S6 Lite. This Samsung Galaxy Tab deal still offers $80 off the original price, so it's also $20 under the all time low price we saw last week as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 256GB: $729.99 $598.75 at Amazon

The full fat Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale this week, back down to within $1 of its all-time low price at Amazon. That means you can pick up a hefty 256GB of storage for a great price right now, making this offer far better value for money than the 128GB model below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $527.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to get the lowest price around on this tablet, you'll find a $527.99 price tag on the 128GB model at Amazon. That's not the lowest price we've seen on this particular device, but with other retailers asking for $529 in the latest sales you're saving yourself a couple of bucks with Amazon's offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: £349.99 £309.99 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also save £40 in the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab deals at Amazon. The S6 Lite with 64GB of storage space is available for just £309.99 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: £619 £559 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more substantial Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deal, however, you'll find the full tablet available for £60 off at Amazon. This isn't the lowest we've seen it go, but it's only £30 off January's record low £529 price. You'll find plenty more savings on different configurations as well, like the 256GB version available for £629 down from £689.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Whether you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or the full Galaxy Tab S6, you'll find all the latest deals for both models in your region below.

Or, if you're after the real deal, you can take a look at these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals just below.

