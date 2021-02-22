Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals: pay just £799 with this Amazon 33% off bargain

It's completely expected that a handset will reduce in price when it's replaced with a newer, shinier option but the latest discount on Samsung's flagship from last year - the S20 Ultra - is slightly ridiculous.

Right now if you go through Amazon.co.uk, you can save £400, paying just £799 for this 6.9-inch powerhouse. That's a 33% saving on a phone filled to the brim with market-leading specs.

And even with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals now here, this feels like the better choice, purely because of that absolutely massive saving. In fact, this makes this almost the same price as the 4G version of the S21 right now!

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra like?

The Samsung S20 Ultra may not be Samsung's newest flagship but it still comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature-packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.