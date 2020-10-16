Roberts Radio brings its iconic retro stylings to its first Bluetooth speakers

Roberts Radio, the iconic British audio brand, has announced its first-ever Bluetooth speakers, which combine the company's retro design aesthetic with all the modern trappings you'd expect from a wireless speaker.

The Roberts Beacon range consists of two models; the Beacon 320 and the higher-spec Beacon 330.

Both speakers come in a range of bright colours; the Beacon 320 is available in Charcoal Grey, Sunburst Yellow, Teal Blue, Midnight Blue or Dusky Pink, while the pricier Beacon 330 comes in a choice of Pastel Cream, Duck Egg, Carbon Black or Berry Red.

The new Beacon Bluetooth speakers also feature fabric grilles, which Roberts says were "selected for optimal audio transparency", and textured anodised metal control panels, which feature buttons to adjust the volume, power on / off, and toggle Bluetooth pairing.

'Powerful and clear sound'

Underneath the hood of these Bluetooth speakers is a full-range speaker for "rich, powerful and clear sound", and a dual bass radiator, which Roberts says will deliver "high quality, multi-directional, room filling bass".

The Beacon 330 is the more advanced speaker of the two, and also boasts adjustable EQ presets and a bass boost function, allowing you to tailor the sound to your taste. You can also link two Beacon 330 speakers to create a wireless stereo setup.

Both speakers sport AUX inputs as well as Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can easily hook them up to non-wireless sources, while the 330 has the neat addition of multipoint pairing, as well as USB device charging, which means you can use the speaker to give your phone a battery boost.

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deals Sonos Move - The durable,... Amazon Prime £399 View Sonos Move Portable... Sevenoaks £399 View Sonos Move Smart Speaker with... John Lewis £399 View Sonos Move very.co.uk £399 View Show More Deals

The Beacon 330 also comes with fast charging capabilities, and boasts 15 hours of battery life in total; the cheaper Beacon 320 comes with a 12-hour battery life.

Both speakers are available to buy now, with the Beacon 320 coming in at £149 and Beacon 330 costing £199.

If those prices sound a little expensive, don't forget that Black Friday is coming up soon on November 27, and it's possible that these speakers could be discounted – and if not, there will be plenty of fantastic Bluetooth speaker deals to sink your teeth into over the sales event.

If you want to keep an eye on all the early Black Friday deals, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday deals page, where we'll be highlighting all the best discounts we can find.