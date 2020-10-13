Razer's excellent Kraken gaming headsets get a big discount in today's deal

Razer's Kraken headsets have been discounted as part of the Prime Day 2020 deals on Amazon. Right now, Prime members can pick up the popular Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset for just £37.99, the best ever price for this particular version. Equipped with THX Spatial Sound for 360 degree audio, this headset works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch – as well as mobile devices, if needed.

That's not the only headset from Razer's range that's had a price drop. The more affordable Razer Kraken X headset is down to £29.99 – it's a smaller discount, but an option worth considering if the eight quid difference is a dealbreaker for you. That also works on current generation consoles and PC.

These are both wired headset options, but they should do the trick if you've been spending a lot of time in multiplayer voice chat lately. The Tournament Edition headset comes with a USB controller, too, so you can adjust audio settings on the fly.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Razer headset prices where you are.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset: £99.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Razer's Kraken headsets are perennial favorites around sales periods, and Prime Day 2020 brings a big discount on this THX Spatial Audio-ready headset, which provides 360 degree audio. It usually retails for around £70+, and comes with a USB audio controller, which lets you adjust volume, bass and the balance between game and chat levels. This headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and mobile devices.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Wired Gaming Headset: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Razer's affordable gaming headset gets a decent discount. It's very light at 250g, and boasts simulated 7.1 surround sound. It's compatible with Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch, too, and features headband padding for more comfort. View Deal

Neither of these are Razer's top-end gaming headsets – you'll want the Razer Kraken Ultimate for a step up in terms of luxury. For most players, though, these more affordable options will suffice.

