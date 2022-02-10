Quick - this incredible Sony earbuds deal brings the WF-XB700 to under £50

Audio player loading…

If you're looking for a pair of cheap earbuds that still sound fantastic, this brilliant deal from Amazon could be exactly what you need.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds from £130 to just £49 - that's a huge saving of £81 and the lowest price we've ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

These sports-friendly Sony earbuds could make a great present for the runner in your life if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift - especially as this deal is set to expire on February 14.

Today's best Sony earbuds deal

Sony WF-XB700: £130 £49 at Amazon

Save £81 – These true wireless earbuds have a lot to offer: they deliver a fun, energetic sound quality, they feel comfortable during long listening sessions, and come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for use while working out. They may lack active noise cancellation, but they're a fantastic buy at this price.

The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are a great choice if you're looking for a pair of in-ear headphones that wont break the bank, but don't skimp on sound quality.

Part of Sony's Extra Bass line, you can expect a punchy low-end from these earbuds - perfect if you're planning on using them to bolster your workouts. And, thanks to a IPX4 water resistance rating, they'll be able to withstand a little sweat or rain.

These wireless earbuds don't come with active noise cancellation like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and their 18-hour battery life certainly isn't the longest on the market. However, this new low price makes the WF-XB700 an excellent alternative to the best true wireless earbuds of 2022 if you're on a strict budget.

