PS5 restock now live at Very and Currys: Disc and Digital Edition bundles available

It's a busy morning if you're hoping to find a PS5 restock as both Very and Currys have a number of console bundles available to buy right now.

Very is keeping things straightforward with a restock of both the PS5 console and a single bundle featuring an additional PS5 DualSense controller. Other bundles featuring Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or an extra controller and PS Plus membership are listed but were out of stock when we checked. These might pop up later, though.

As for Currys, it only has the PS5 Digital Edition in its latest restock. This is the version of the console that comes without a disc drive, so you will need to buy all of your games digitally. Options here include a PS5 console with an additional controller and Sony's Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for £499, or the additional controller and a 1TB Western Digital Black SSD for £559. The latter is a decent option as that PS5 SSD will give you more space to store your games.

Once again, we don't expect either of these PS5 restocks to last for very long - especially now we are so close to Christmas. With Very, consoles usually last for around an hour and then there is a second drop later in the afternoon. If you miss out this morning then definitely check back later to see if more PS5 consoles are available. This is the same story almost everywhere. We saw a PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct on Monday sell out within minutes.

PS5 restock at Very and Currys

PS5: from £449.99 at Very PS5: from £449.99 at Very

Once you get through the waiting room at Very, you will be able to buy a PS5 console or a bundle with an additional PS5 controller. Options with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or an additional DualSense controller and PS Plus membership are currently sold out, but could pop back by the time you get through the queue.

PS5 (Digital Edition): from £499.99 at Currys PS5 (Digital Edition): from £499.99 at Currys

The PS5 Digital Edition usually costs £359.99 (that's £90 less than the standard console) but Currys is only selling this version as part of various bundles to bump up the price. Options include a PS5 with an additional controller and a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset or the controller and a 1TB WD Black SSD to give you more game storage. These are pricey but the extras - especially that SSD - are useful.

Two retailers going live with a restock makes this one of the better opportunities to get a PS5 we've seen in recent weeks. We had expected a lot of activity over Black Friday and Cyber Monday to coincide with the increased spending period but it appears most retailers have held off for just after.

If you are here late and have missed out on the PS5 restock at both Currys and Very, the good news is it's been rumoured that Amazon and Argos will also have consoles later this week. Amazon could be any day now, though most likely on December 8. Meanwhile, rumblings suggest an Argos restock on December 10, but it could also be held until next week depending on how stock distribution goes.

Remember, you can always take yourself over to our where to buy the PS5 guide as we update that regularly with all the latest PS5 restock news. You can also check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as restocks are now more frequent.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock right here as well. Both consoles are definitely going to be heavily in demand in the weeks ahead leading up to Christmas.