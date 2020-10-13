PS4 Prime Day deal: get a DualShock controller and PS4 game for 30% off

Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and there's a number of great PS4 games on offer when bought alongside the DualShock 4 controller.

You can get 20-30% off some of the PS4's biggest titles – from Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War to The Last of Us: Remastered – depending on which DualShock controller you opt for.

There's a host of colors on offer, including the more standard black or white variations as well as gamepads in red or rose gold, with each game + controller bundle currently retailing for £39.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Given DualShock 4 controllers are usually £49.99-£59.99 anyway, this is something of a steal, especially with these flagship PS4 games thrown in – and yes, these are all PS4 exclusives.

With Horizon Forbidden West on the, uh, horizon – and a God of War 2 game also on its way – there's plenty reason to dive into these masterpieces ahead of their respective sequels. (The Last of Us 2, of course, is already out.)

PS4 game & controller bundle deals

God of War + DualShock 4 bundle: £52.98 £39.99 at Amazon

This reboot of the God of War franchise has surprising depth, given the history of the hack-n-slash franchise – and with a sequel on the way, now is the perfect time to play it. Controllers are available in black, green, blue, red, white, and rose gold.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn + DualShock 4 bundle: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Robot dinosaurs, open world gameplay, and did we mention the robot dinosaurs? Horizon Zero Dawn is a must-play PS4 game – and this deal bundles in a DualShock 4 controller in black, green, blue, red, white, or rose gold.View Deal

The Last of Us Remastered + DualShock 4 bundle: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us is a landmark PS4 game, set in a bleak post-apocalyptic world full of hardship, zombies, and the odd moment of incredible beauty. Get it here for just £39.99 with a DualShock 4 controller in black, green, blue, red, white, or rose gold.View Deal

Of course, you may be wondering whether now is the time to cash in on PS4 accessories, given the PS5 is on its way this November. (Check out PS5 pre-order prices here.)

We'd say that the PS4 isn't dead in the water yet, and if you're unsure about spending £449 on a whole new console, it might be worth just looking to enhance the one you already have – with another controller and a new game, perhaps?

More PS4 accessory deals

