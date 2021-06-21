Prime Day Ring deals 2021: the best sales happening now

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off and some of the best early discounts are on Prime Day Ring deals, with the Video Doorbell and other security systems available with big price cuts.

If you've been looking to give your home security a big boost, Amazon's 48-hour shopping event is a fine time to do it. You can find discounts on the Video Doorbell Wired in both the US and UK, plus price slashes on many of its other security cameras.

Ring's Video Doorbells are, in particular, some of our favorite ways to build extra security right into your front doorway, thanks to their ability to give you a live video feed and notifications when you get a new visitor.

You can find all of the best Prime Day ring deals below, and we'll be regularly updating this page to bring you all of the latest discounts on Ring's huge range of doorbells and home security systems.

Something to keep in mind is that, while today's bargains don't require a Prime membership, you will need a subscription to shop the official Amazon Prime Day sale. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial that will take you through Amazon Prime day sale and beyond.

Today's best Prime Day Ring deals

Today's best Prime Day Ring deals in the US

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

All-new Ring Floodlight Cam: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The all-new Ring Floodlight is getting an impressive first-time price cut at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. The outdoor security camera features motion-activated LED floodlights, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones - all for $139.99.

Ring Alarm Home Security System: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Secure your whole home with Ring's 8-piece security system that's on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The easy-to-install home security system works with Alexa and includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender.

Today's best Prime Day Ring deals in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £49 £35 at Amazon

Save £14 - Ring's cheapest video doorbell is a great option for those on a budget, and it's now more affordable than ever thanks to this 29% price cut. You can the same clear video and audio as Ring's other doorbells in a more compact design.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter and Chime: £188 £109 at Amazon

Save £79 - This mains-only video doorbell offers fantastic value thanks to this 42% price slash. Despite the arrival of the Video Doorbell Pro 2, it remains an excellent way to see and speak to whoever is at your front door, while getting security cam features thanks to smart motion detection and zone controls.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: £89 £59 at Amazon

Save £30 - This super-versatile security camera has been given a massive 33% discount for Prime Day. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and is also battery-powered so you can mount it on virtually any flat surface. It gives you motion notifications and 1080p two-way video talk.View Deal

Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit: £316 £149 at Amazon

Save £118 - Give your whole house Kevin McCallister-level protection with Ring's 7-piece security system. It's been given an unprecedented 53% price cut and includes two motion detectors, two contact sensors, a range extender and Ring Indoor Cam, along with a base station and keypad.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam (Battery): £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - Thanks to its powerful built-in light and siren, the Spotlight Cam is a fine way to deter intruders. And at this record-low price for the battery-powered version, it's a great plug-and-play option for those who don't want to do any wiring.View Deal

More Prime Day Ring deals

