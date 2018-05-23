Pretty much every smart home product that you can think of is on sale at the moment. We're talking lighting, smart speakers, thermostats, security cameras, everything.

This is all part of Smart Home Week, which is in its second year, and while its got some serious names attached to it (including Ring, Yale, Philips Hue, Amazon, Google, and Tado) it's not something that's made too much of a splash. But maybe that's all about to change thanks to the savings attached to it.

There are a pretty vast range of retailers that are taking part, including Amazon, Argos, and John Lewis, but as always, we've rounded up some of the deals that we think are worth your attention below.

Deals for days

As it currently stands, there are some great deals to be had on individual items, and even better discounts to be had if you bundle items together.

Nest Learning Thermostat, was £219.99, now £189.99

The brilliant Nest thermostat hasn't had a drastic reduction, but it's still a price drop that brings this top-of-the-range thermostat down to less than £200. It's worth noting that this price doesn't include installation.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 43 inch 4K TV, Amazon Echo 2nd gen, was £1,088.99, now £599.00

Now, before you get too excited, this deal isn't quite as good as it looks. This TV may have a high RRP, it usually retails for about this price. The reason we're including it is because getting the free Echo is a real sweetener if you were already looking at this TV.View Deal

Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Amazon Echo 2nd gen, bundle price: £699

This one you should get excited about. We're excited about it. The Neato Botvac D7 is without a doubt one of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the world right now, and retails for a lot more than this on its own, let alone with a new Echo.View Deal

These are just a few of the deals available, and if Amazon's offerings aren't to your taste, you'll find discounts on Google Home speakers over at Argos.

We're reliably informed that these discounts will be running until June 5, with more deals being added as the days go on, so keep checking back to see if your desired gadget gets its price slashed.