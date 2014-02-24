Trending

Samsung Gear Fit leaves the gym and enters the world

By Other devices  

On your marks, get set...

Samsung Gear Fit leaves the gym and enters the world
Time to get Fit

The Samsung Gear Fit has been launched at MWC 2014 in Barcelona with, yep you guessed it, fitness at its heart.

It's geared towards those who want a wearable band to track their activites while also getting notifications from their mobile, without the bulk of the Gear 2 or Gear 2 Neo smartwatches.

There's a curved 1.84-inch Super AMOLED display - the first of its kind to make it into a wearable device - and on the other side of the Gear Fit there's a heart rate monitor which sits against your wrist.

Time to get Fit?

Features of the Gear Fit include a pedometer, exercise monitor, heart rate, sleep, stopwatch, timer and of course a clock.

Samsung Gear Fit

The Gear Fit measures 23.4 x 57.4 x 11.95 mm, weights 27g and comes with a 210mAh battery stuffed inside. Samsung claims this battery is good for three to four days of usage, while it may stretch to five if you're having a lazy week.

It's also IP67 certified, making the Gear Fit dust and waterproof, and if you're not a fan of the strap you can change it for a different colour. The Gear Fit will be compatible with 20 Samsung devices, the company revealed during its MWC press conference.

See more Other devices news