Fitbit is releasing a limited number of Charge HR and Surge trackers early

Update: A Fitbit spokesperson has informed TechRadar that this promotion is limited to the US only.

Hopeful Fitbit Surge and Fitbit Charge HR fans in other regions will have to wait until early 2015, but at least that isn't too far away.

Original story follows…

Fitbit is amping up its fitness tracker game with two new devices, the Fitbit Surge and Fitbit Charge HR, that are scheduled to release in 2015.

But a limited number are about to go on sale to certain customers early, the company has revealed.

They'll offer the Surge and Charge HR this month to customers who signed up on Fitbit's website to be notified about their availability, and a small number will also go on sale in select retailers. This may be US only, and we've asked Fitbit to clarify.

"The Fitbit team is excited to be able to make this limited release available before the holidays; we are releasing the products now because we were able to complete development a bit early and get our manufacturing cranking early," a spokesperson told TechRadar.

Well that's just super

The Fitbit Charge HR is an updated Fitbit Charge with a heart rate monitor, caller ID and more, while the Surge has so many additional features that Fitbit has labelled it a "superwatch."

For anyone who doesn't grab one this month the new bands are still scheduled for an unspecified early 2015 release.

They aren't offering pre-orders, but you can still sign up to get notified about them on Fitbit's website.