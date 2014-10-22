E-reader specialist Onyx made an e-ink smartwatch

Smartwatches have been around for a while, but they still have plenty of kinks that need ironing out.

Not least of those kinks is battery life, but ereader maker Onyx has made an attempt to tackle that particular problem by applying what it knows best: e-ink.

The prototype e-ink smartwatch has a 1.56-inch display that comes with all the benefit of e-ink: better readability in sunlight and much more efficient battery consumption, mainly.

It reportedly allows the display to remain on all the time and still have better battery life than a standard smartwatch, not to mention making it look all retro cool like a digital watch from 1985.

Inked up

The Onyx e-ink smartwatch prototype can sync with smartphones over Bluetooth, track steps, and more, and it's also reportedly waterproof.

The watch is just a prototype currently, and its display is not touch-enabled (there are three buttons on the side), but apparently future versions could support a touchscreen, GPS and more.

Onyx's "Boox" ereaders haven't exactly taken off the way that Amazon's have, but on the other hand Amazon hasn't yet thought to apply e-ink to a smartwatch.

There's a video from ARMdevices.net above. This prototype reportedly won't be in a marketable form until 2015 at the earliest, but in the meantime there are plenty of alternatives.

Via Liliputing