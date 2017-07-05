PlayStation 'Big in Japan' sale cuts prices of Metal Gear, Final Fantasy and more

PC gamers may have been having all the fun with the Steam Summer Sale recently, but Sony doesn't want its diehard fans left out of the deal-hunting fun. It's today kicking off its 'Big in Japan' sale, slashing the prices of plenty of PlayStation 4, PS3 and PS Vita titles.

As the name suggests, the sale focuses on games from developers and series that were created in Japan – so there's plenty of JRPG action to be had, along with some anime-themed titles too.

But it's a huge and varied sale, taking in titles from some of the biggest development houses on the planet including Konami, Capcom, From Software and Square Enix.

The best deals

Here's a quick look at some of the best games and deals to be had from the 'Big in Japan' sale:

Resident Evil 7 (PS4): A return to form for the survival horror series, a more psychologically frightening approach to the undead pays off, with superb PlayStation VR support for those with the headset. It's 40% off at the moment, with a £29.99 price tag.

Final Fantasy XV (PS4): Another big comeback for a flailing series, FFXV brings the premier JRPG franchise bang up to date with superb visuals, a giant open world to explore and a sense of adventure that more dour entries have sometimes missed. It too is 40% off, coming in at £23.99.

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection (PS Vita): Two great Metal Gear games for the price of half of one, this HD Vita remaster lets you take Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater, two PS3 classics, on the go with you.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS3, PS Vita, PSP): One of the best games EVER, and a definite contender for the PS1's greatest title, at £2.49 and available on a bevvy of platforms, this classic shouldn't be missed.

Can't find a discount for that game you desperately want to play? We may see even more big Japanese titles discounted in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day on July 11 or you could even wait for some great Black Friday deals in November.