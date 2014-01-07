Sony claims another world's lightest title with Alpha 5000

It's another world's smallest and lightest job - this time for a Wi-Fi, interchangeable lens camera.

Sony has introduced a new compact system camera, the Alpha 5000 or A5000.

The new camera follows the naming convention of the recently announced A7 and A7R, dropping the NEX brand altogether - although it seems like the camera slots into the previous NEX 5 line.

Featuring a 20.1 million pixel APS-C sized sensor, the latest generation Bionz X processor, which is also found in the A7 and A7R can also be found inside the A5000 body.

One of the benefits of the latest processor is that low-light shooting should be good, with area-specific noise reduction technologies and sensitivity topping out at ISO 16,000.

Connectivity

Inbuilt Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity means that images can be transferred and shared via a smartphone or tablet. Those with NFC enabled devices can take advantage of one-touch technology to instantly connect devices together.

The A5000 features an ergonomic grip and a tillable LCD screen that can flip upwards to face the front for self-portraits. The camera can also be remotely controlled via a smart device.

As with other cameras in the Sony range, the A5000 is compatible with PlayMemories camera apps, of which there are currently 16 available. These aim to broaden the possibilities of the camera, and can be purchased as optional extras from camera interface.

A range of E-mount optics for the camera are available, including a new black version of the 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 zoom lens.

The Sony A5000 price will be US$600, including a 16-50mm motorised zoom lens.