Samsung unveils PL70, PL55 and ES17 cameras

Samsung has revealed its latest ranges of compact digital cameras – with the PL70, PL55 and low-cost ES17 all unveiled.

The PL70 not only boasts a 5x optical zoom and a 28mm wide angle lens, but can also record in HD and has HDMI connectivity.

The camera has 'Smart Auto' scene recognition, Smart Album – to help you organise your snaps - and the now common, face, smile and blink detection.

The Samsung PL70 will be available from August at a price point of £199.

Samsung PL55 and Samsung ES17

The PL55 is very similar in features to the P70, but does not have the same wide angle lens or HD video recording functionality.

It will be available at the same time as the P70 and will weight in at £149.

Last, and probably least, the 12MP ES17 brings a 3x zoom lens, face detection, image stabilisation and is available in pink, silver or black for a price of £89.