Ricoh launches new flagship Pentax K-3 DSLR

The K-3 is Pentax's new flagship DSLR sitting at the top of the line-up

Ricoh has introduced a new Pentax K series DSLR to sit at the top of its line-up in the shape of the K-3.

It features a Sony designed 24 million pixel APS-C sized sensor, which doesn't have an anti-aliasing filter. Instead, an optional anti-aliasing "simulator" is included to reduce moire patterning, the first time such a feature has been found on a camera.

Other new features of the K-3 include an 86,000 pixel RGB exposure meter and sensitivity up to ISO 51,200. A new AF module called SAFOX 11 features 27 AF points, of which 25 are cross type. Continuous shooting of up to 8.3fps (60 JPEG and 23 raw format) is also available. A new Imaging Engine Prime III has been introduced to facilitate the new features.

As with most other Pentax DSLRs, the viewfinder offers a 100% field of view, while the fixed 3.2 inch LCD screen is a high resolution (1037k-dot) device. Anti reflection and anti scratch coatings have also been used.

Dual SD card slots are included, while a new Pentax Flu card is launched at the same time as the K-3. A Flu Card is a type of SD card which allows for wireless transfer of images and remote control of the camera from a smartphone, tablet or PC. The new Pentax Flu card will only work in the K-3, and not other Pentax cameras, and will need to be bought separately in addition to the camera.

The K-3's body is made from magnesium alloy and is dustproof and weatherproof thanks to the inclusion of 92 special sealed parts. Pentax lenses and accessories, such as battery grips and so on are also weather sealed.

Ricoh is also launching a new Pentax 55-300mm f/4-5.8 lens which features a new high-grade HD coating and weather resistant construction.

The Pentax K-3 price will be £1,099.99 / approx US$1,770 / approx AU$1,876 body only, and it should be available from the end of October or early November. Other kit variations include the K-3 with 18-55mm lens, price £1,199.99 / approx US $1,931 / approx AU $2,046 or K-3 with 18-55 and 50-200mm lenses for £1349.99 / approx US $2,172 / approx AU $2,302.