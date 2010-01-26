Panasonic announces new superzoom, GPS-toting DMC-TZ10

Panasonic has made a number of new camera announcements today, with the DMC-TZ10's superzoom capabilities being standout.

The TZ series has been a popular one for Panasonic but what the TZ10 brings to the table is a 25mm ultra wide angle lens and 12x optical zoom.

The lens on show is a Leica DC Vario Elmar. It makes use of something called Intelligent Resolution technology, so if you are not happy with the 12x zoom it can be upped to 16x.

As is the norm for most high-end compacts, HD movie functionality is on board and for the first time for a Panasonic compacts, there's also GPS technology in-built so you can geotag your pics.

Flip the camera over and you have a 3.0-inch screen on the back (LCD) and the TZ10 uses New Power OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Travel companion

If the idea of a superzoom doesn't whet your appetite, then Panasonic has also unveiled the DMC-ZX3 (which has a more than capable 8x optical zoom), and the TZ8, which features a 14.5 Megapixel CCD sensor and Power OIS.

Panasonic is pitching the TZ8 to travel photographers, noting: "With an extended battery life of approximately 340 pictures (CIPA) you can be sure you'll never miss that perfect shot – truly making the TZ8 your perfect travelling companion."

The Panasonic DMC-TZ10, DMC-TZ8 and DMC-ZX3 all have a UK release date of March, with pricing to be announced.

Go to www.panasonic.co.uk for more details.