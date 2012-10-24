Nikon unveils the Nikon 1 V2

Nikon has refreshed the V2, roughly a year after its predecessor, the V1 arrived

Nikon says that the V2 offers new levels of speed and more accurate performance, thanks to its next-generation features.

First up is the Expeed 3A dual image processor, which is capable of processing images at 850 million pixels per second. Shooting speeds of up to 15fps with continuous autofocus and 60fps with fixed-point AF are also available.

Like its predecessor, the V2 uses a hybrid AF system which boasts fast phase-detection AF for high-speed movement and contrast-detect AF for smaller details. The sensor instantly switches between the two, depending on the scene.

A new 14.2 million pixel sensor can be found on board the V2 along with ISO 160-6400 sensitivity. Physically, the CX format, at one inch, remains the same size.

Ergonomically, the V2 has seen a few changes including a magnesium alloy front and a newly developed shutter unit which has been tested to 100,000 cycles. The shutter button now also has an integrated power switch for immediate start up and quick shooting.

EVF

As on the V1, a 1440k dot electronic viewfinder is included, but a newly designed grip has been included for better purchase on the camera. A built-in flash is also included.

Full creative control is available via the mode dial at the top of the camera, which now gives direct access to semi-automatic and full-manual modes. You can also directly access key settings such as ISO and white balance by pressing the function button.

HD video recording at 1080p is available at 60 and 30fps, and 60i, 60p and 30p frame rates, with full control over shutter speed and aperture. With a smaller frame size, recording speeds of up to 1200fps can be achieved. Full resolution photos can be captured while recording full HD videos.

Along with the V2, Nikon has also launched a new Speedlight SB-N7 flash unit. This boasts a guide number of 18 (at ISO 100). The flash head tilts up to 120 degrees, with an external wide panel included.

The Nikon 1 V2 price is £799.99/US$1,273/AU$1,241 as part of the standard 10-30mm kit. A release date of 22 November is expected. The Nikon SB-N7 price will be £149.99/US$239/AU$233 and will be on sale from 31 January 2013.