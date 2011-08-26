New Panasonic LX5 firmware upgrade arrives

A new firmware upgrade for the LX5 speeds up the autofocus

Panasonic has introduced a firmware update for its premium LX5 compact camera. The firmware version 2.0 improves camera performance and upgrades various functions while enhancing usability.

Autofocus time has been reduced by approximately 23 per cent at the wide end of the lens, making it in the fastest level of speed in class.

High ISO NR (Noise Reduction) mode has been added for reducing the noise of images shot at high ISOs of 1600-3200. Auto white balance adjustment in low light situations has also been improved.

Anti blur

Active Mode has been added in video recording, to help prevent blur in addition to the already on-board Power O.I.S. (optical image stabiliser). The mode is designed for shake free videos especially while walking.

Miniature effect mode, which gives a tilt-shift type impresses has been added to the MyColour mode and can be applied to both photos and videos.

60 seconds of shutter speed limit has been lifted with a new 250 second speed for shooting fireworks or night scenery.

Shutter operation has been improved so that continuous focusing half-shutter and shooting full shutter is realised, working in a similar way to a system camera. The size and the location of the focusing area once set can be resumed, which is helpful when shooting using a tripod.

The firmware upgrade is available free to all users of the LX5 and will be available worldwide from 13 September 2011.