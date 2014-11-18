WhatsApp no longer looks bloated and horrible on iPhone 6

Two months after the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, WhatsApp has finally been updated to properly support them. Until now the app has looked blown-up on the larger sized displays, but in the latest update, which you can download now from the App Store, it's been optimised.

This means things are the size they should be, and not only does it look better as a result but you'll now be able to see more messages and other content on any given screen.

Alongside this long-awaited support the update also fixes bugs and crashes, so you'll hopefully have a more stable experience too. Just waiting on that voice calling feature, which has apparently been delayed until next year.