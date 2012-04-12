Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S2 ICS update arriving April 13

Vodafone is the third UK carrier to get its act together

Vodafone has told TechRadar that it will push the Ice Cream Sandwich update out to Samsung Galaxy S2 handsets tomorrow, April 13.

Vodafone had said that Android 4.0 would be hitting Galaxy S2 handsets today, but the update has now been delayed by Samsung.

According to Vodafone, its Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update is still waiting approval from Samsung, with the manufacturer taking its time with its internal quality assurance process.

Vodafone has confirmed that the Ice Cream Sandwich update for Galaxy S2 handsets will be available via the Kies desktop software tomorrow, April 13.

If you're not a fan of Kies, or simply hate rummaging around for the microUSB cable, then Ice Cream Sandwich will also be available as an over-the-air update on Tuesday, April 17.

Three and O2 have put the other UK networks to shame, who both managed to push their ICS updates to Galaxy S2 handsets out before the end of March.

Eyes will now be firmly on Orange and T-Mobile who are lagging behind, something which will surely irritate their Galaxy S2 customers.

You can read Vodafone's official statement on its forum.