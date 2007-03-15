Virgin Mobile gets its Shine on

Virgin Mobile is expanding its line of handsets with a clutch of new additions - as well as a couple of new offers.

The new phones include...

LG KE970 Shine - available for £220 on pay as you go (PAYG).

Sony Ericsson W880i - available for £280 on PAYG.

Nokia 7373 - available for £150 on PAYG.

Sony Ericsson K550i - available for £140 on PAYG from 19 March

Last week, Virgin announced a free music download offer for new and existing customers. It's expanding on that by offering 20 per cent off all memory cards until the end of April in its Virgin Megastores .

Virgin Megastore is also offering 40 per cent off selected handsets and £5 off phones under £70.