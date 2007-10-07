Samsung intros dual-SIM slider phone

The forthcoming Samsung D880 DuoS will look similar to the previous Samsung SGH-B600 mobile handset

Samsung is to introduce a new dual SIM-card mobile phone model before the end of the year.

The Samsung D880 DuoS makes it easy to keep two mobile phone accounts - one for work and one for private calls, for example - running on your mobile phone without having to switch SIM cards back and forth. You'll be able to have two separate numbers in one device.

Other features include a 2.3-inch QVGA resolution screen, 3.2-megapixel camera, an FM tuner and Bluetooth.

Priced at around $550 (£270), the Samsung D880 DuoS is due to launch in Russia in November, Chosun says. Other countries are to follow before the end of the year.