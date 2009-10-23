Samsung i5700 Android Lite finally unveiled as Spica

Samsung has announced the little brother to the Galaxy - codenamed the i5700 Galaxy Lite - as the Spica.

It's only available in Russia, but the spec sheet is pretty impressive - 800MHz processor, 3.2-inch touchscreen display (we assume it's capacitive), a whopping 1500mAh battery and codecs for nearly all video formats.

Word from Russia is that it will begin shipping in that region in November, for the princely price of 14,000 roubles (£290).

Taking on the UK

There's no word on when or if it will be making its European debut, but we'd bet that Russia is a preliminary market while Samsung lets the recently released Galaxy Android phone take hold of the UK market.

However early interest hasn't been the best in the device, with the likes of the HTC Hero and Motorola Dext offering something new on Android, where the Galaxy is more basic.

But a cut price Samsung Spica could help rejuvenate the company's Android range, as it attempts to get a foothold in the quickly evolving Google mobile OS juggernaut.

