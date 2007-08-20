Bluetooth headphones transform into speakers

A set of quality Bluetooth headphones that transform stylishly into a fold-out portable speaker system has been developed by Bluetooth specialist Jabra.

The Jabra BT8030 Bluetooth Headset is a wireless set of over the ear headphones. You can use them with your mobile phone, laptop or other Bluetooth enabled media player for streaming stereo audio on the move. However, its unique design twist is that the headset can also fold out to become a portable Bluetooth speaker set up, so you can share your tunes with others.

The Jabra BT8030 Bluetooth Headset also contains a microphone so you can take or make mobile phone or VoIP calls. When a call comes in, the music is automatically paused so you don't miss anything. The headphones boast a standby time of up to 600 hours, 26 hours of music playback or 32 hours of handsfree talktime.

The Jabra BT8030 is expected to sell for around $235 (£115) when it goes on sale shortly, according to reports.