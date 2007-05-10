Mobile web is rubbish, say UK students

A study carried out among students at five UK universities has concluded something we've known all long: the mobile web is crap.

Two-thirds of the 1,000 students surveyed said the mobile web was such a poor experience they gave up trying, says InfoGin .

The study also found 3G phone owners fared little better, despite their faster connections. Only 18 per cent of 3G phone-using students said they were satisfied with the mobile web experience, telecoms.com reports.

InfoGin has a vested interest in this being so, since it offers a mobile web optimisation service. Its technology trial proved that the students' satisfaction levels rose once sites were optimised with its software. Some 69 per cent approved of the end result.

"Today mobile users are faced with a very poor experience when they surf the internet on their mobiles. We commissioned this trial to demonstrate how crucial it is for operators to provide capabilities for end users to surf the real internet on their mobiles," InfoGin CEO Eran Wyler said.

"Students are typically early adopters of services such as mobile internet, and the trial clearly demonstrates that operators should address such issues as downtime, web page layout and rich web functionality on mobiles."