Indian Railways instruct staff by text

Indian train drivers and guards are to be instructed by text message

Indian railway workers are to be instructed through SMS text messages in a new effort designed to improve efficiency.

Indian Railways says the scheme will be extended to all drivers and guards in a drive to utilise technology to increase efficiency, especially with regards to communications.

Efficient trains at last

A senior railway official is reported to have said, “As part of the Crew Management System all drivers and guards will be communicated through SMS about their duties.

“Crew booking is being computerised now as part of the new system. Drivers, assistant drivers and guards of all passengers and goods trains will be covered under the system,” he said.

Perhaps Network Rail could employ a similar tactic here in the UK, where the words ‘railway’ and ‘efficiency’ in the same sentence are rightly considered something of an oxymoron.