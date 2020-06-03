Philips 800 Series OLED TVs offer Ambilight and Dolby Vision from £1,500

On the hunt for a new OLED TV? Want it to be a bit flashier than the average black rectangle in the corner of your home? Then check out the new Philips 800 Series OLED TVs, set to hit UK stores from July.

The OLED805, OLED855 and OLED865 sets (which we previewed earlier this year in Amsterdam), will start at £1,500, and will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

It's a comprehensive update for Philips' OLED range, which impressed so much with the OLED804 and OLED984 sets. This year's models are all powered by Philips 4th-generation P5 processor, and have wide-ranging HDR support, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

A TV that shines

With all models supporting Android 9 smart TV functions and offering a 3-sided Ambilight system, which matches on-screen action with blooms of coloured light from behind the screen, it's only the stand design that sets them apart.

The OLED805 (pictured above) has a chamfered, dark chrome stand, while the OLED855 and OLED865 screens have a central stand, finished in chrome and Muirhead leather:

With AI picture processing and a commitment to premium audio encoding, the Philips OLED sets seem well priced and aggressively feature-full. We'll be looking forward to putting them through their paces in a full review shortly, so keep checking back to TechRadar for more information soon.