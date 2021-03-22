Omen 15 deal knocks £200 off an Nvidia RTX 2070 gaming laptop

Amazon’s Spring Sale isn’t the only place to find great deals on the internet right now, and this £200 discount for an Omen 15 (2020) laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is proof.

Alongside its powerful Nvidia graphics card, the Omen 15 comes packaged with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whole 1TB of SSD storage. We had no complaints about power in our review, and thought the full HD display was stunning, so its new £1,399.99 price tag is well worth considering (if you aren’t in the UK don’t worry, scroll down for today’s best Omen 15 in your region).

Omen 15 (2020), Intel Core i7, RTX 2070: £1,5.998 £1,399.99 at the HP store HP’s Omen range of laptops are up there alongside some of the best gaming laptops, and this Omen 15 shows why this is the case. Bringing together excellent specs, a good design, and a brilliant display - this laptop can handle whatever you throw at it. At this discounted price, there’s no reason not to get it. View Deal

While the GeForce RTX 2070 has since been replaced by more powerful RTX 3000 series GPUs, you’ll have a hard time finding a laptop with one of those that doesn’t sell out in minutes. However, even for modern games on high settings, the RTX 2070 should be more than good enough anyway.

If you aren’t in the UK, we’ve listed a few of the best deals on the Omen HP 15 (2020) where you are below.