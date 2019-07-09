O2 Priority is relaunching and dishing out loads more freebies with O2 phone deals

The famous O2 Priority promotion that gives away freebies to customers, is relaunching and as a result you have the chance to get some of the best benefits yet. These include tickets to the sold-out first week of the Stranger Things Secret Cinema and free Monday Motivation fitness passes every week.

MoveGB is giving away the fitness passes that get you free classes each week at gyms, yoga studios, bootcamps, dancing sessions, climbing, HIIT and more. The Secret Cinema prize is four free tickets to the Stranger Things experience between 13 and 17 November – worth hundreds of pounds.

The new look and feel of O2 Priority will place importance on being an invite-only moments offering. There is plenty up for grabs as a result including half price entry to Merlin attractions like Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers and more. Or get two free tickets to the Tutankhamun: Treasures of a Golden Pharaoh, Saatchi Gallery experience in November. You can also get priority access to gig tickets up to 48 hours before general sale including names like Liam Gallagher at the O2 this November.

You can check out the best the network has to offer with our guide to O2 phone deals on the world's greatest handsets. Priority is exclusive for O2 customers and can be accessed via the Priority app on the app store or by texting PRIORITY to 2020.

Read more: