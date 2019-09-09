Now TV's new deal gives you 2 months for the price of 1 on four of its best passes

Now TV is giving you an incredible discount on not one, not two but four of its TV passes. So it doesn't matter if you're looking for Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Hayu or the Kids pass, Now TV's latest deal has got you covered.

The great thing about Now TV is that it allows you to access TV shows on some of Sky's premium channels without the implications of a contract, so no compromise or extra charges are necessary. But now you get the chance to explore the library of new premieres on Sky Cinema or Hayu's key series for two months for the price of one.

All four passes have effectively had their prices cut in half, so you can enjoy two months' worth of your chosen pass for the price of one. Liking the look of the Entertainment Pass, for example? You would pay only £7.99 for two months rather than the usual £15.98. What is even better is that all of these passes have a 7-day free trial so you can try them all first for free.

There's a pass to suits everyone, from big families needing to keep the kids quiet to couples looking to binge box sets. Or perhaps if you want to have a movie night with your friends.

If any of this sounds good to you, you'll have to hurry - the deal expires on September 30. So that's only a few weeks to save with these passes.

Save 50% with Now TV's new deals:

Now TV Sky Cinema Pass | 2 months | £23.98 £11.99

With this deal you are paying basically £6 a month (less than the price of a cinema ticket) to access an incredible array of movies and a new premiere every day. Some of which include: Aquaman, Venom, Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Incredibles 2. So really whether you're looking for comedy, horror, kid films or musicals, Sky Cinema has got you covered.

Now TV Entertainment Pass | 2 months | £15.98 £7.99

Don't miss out on the chance to get two months' worth of your Entertainment Pass for the price of one. Usually priced at £15.98 you can now enjoy your favourite shows including: Chernobyl, The Wire or The Handmaid's Tale for just £7.99. In fact, there are literally hundreds of box sets to get stuck in to once you sign up so having two months to watch them should come in handy!

Now TV Hayu Pass | 2 months | £7.98 £3.99

Any reality TV fans out there? Hayu is perfect for you with their selection of: Keeping up with the Kardashians, all of the Real Housewives, Top Chef, Jersey Shore and Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. All of these juicy shows for £3.99 a month - or, as we say, £399 for two months.

Now TV's Kids pass deal | 2 months | £7.98 £3.99

Whether you babysit, have kids of your own or are a loved uncle or auntie this pass is ideal for the little ones! Get access to Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Sponge Bob SquarePants and LEGO friends. That's across channels including Nickelodeon, Nick Toons and Cartoon Network. You get all these and plenty more for just £3.99 per month.