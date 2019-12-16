Now TV deal: cover your sport watching needs for just £16.99 for the next month

Are you ready for some good news, sport fans? Thanks to a hefty price reduction, you can get a one-month Now TV Sports pass - granting you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels - with a 50% discount off the normal price.

This is pretty awesome if you consider all the exciting sporting events coming up. From hard-hitting boxing matches, to England's cricket tour of South Africa to the decisive regular season games in the NFL. And how could we forget about all of Sky's Premier League matches over the busy Christmas and New Year period, too.

Of course, this offer is only valid for one month - so if you've got your eye on the Super Bowl 2020 live stream or any other action into February, then we recommend you get the £20 for two months Sports pass instead that Now TV is also offering.

Need more information? We've got you sorted, just keep reading as below we outline this Now TV deal in full. But what we will tell you straight away is that this offer ends on Tuesday, December 31.

Looking specifically for Sky TV? Why not read our best Sky TV deals.

Get 50% off with Now TV's Sports Month Pass

Now TV Sports Month Pass | 1 month | £33.99 £16.99

Usually a pretty pricey package, with this discount you'd be saving a total of £17. Not to mention it's got all the Sky Sports channels, from Sky Sports Main Event to Sky Sports Premier League to Sky Sports Arena and more. So if there's a big match or game that's coming up and you want to catch it, then this is the deal for you.

