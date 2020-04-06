Nintendo Switch Lite deals return with stock available on Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundles

Nintendo Switch Lite deals are returning to UK shelves this week, and highlights include a fantastic Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. That's right, you can now pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in any colour from Very, with plenty of bundled games on offer as well.

What's more, these consoles haven't been affected by recent price hikes as demand surges and stock dwindles. You can still pick the console up for just £199, and what's more, there are plenty of bundles that actually offer discounts on top games as well.

Titles include Mario Kart 8, Pokemon Sword, Luigi's Mansion 3, and the aforementioned deserted island dream. All this means that Nintendo Switch Lite deals are back on the table, and you can save even more cash by picking up your first game at the same time.

Not in the UK? Nintendo Switch Lite stock is still incredibly low in the US, but you can see all the latest deals our price tracking software has found further down the page.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons | £239.99 at Very

The wait is finally over, and you can now pick up an Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle in the UK. This deal offers a fantastic price, saving you about £10 on the game itself when it's included with your Nintendo Switch order.

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | £239.99 at Very

If you're itching to get back to the track, Mario Kart 8 is available in Very's latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals as well. That's plenty of multi-player mayhem to fill your days with, though you might want to check the latest Joy-Con deals below for that, as these controllers don't detach.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £239.99 at Very

Get your ghost-hunting gear on, because Luigi's Mansion 3 is also available as a bundle in the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. Save Luigi's friends from the evil King Boo across a whole hotel's worth of hilariously themed levels in this single or multiplayer title.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Sword | £239.99 at Very

Pokemon Go is a no-go, so why not get back to finding, evolving, battling, and trading adorable creatures with Pokemon Sword. The latest installment in the franchise hit Nintendo Switch late last year, and you can now grab it bundled in with a Nintendo Switch Lite for an excellent price at Very.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't feature detachable Joy-Con controllers like the flagship model. That means if you're planning on picking up some multiplayer games to entertain your whole household, you'll want to pick up some cheap Joy-Cons.

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals as well as the best Nintendo Switch Lite sales right here on TechRadar. You'll also find the best cheap Nintendo Switch games on offer right now as well.