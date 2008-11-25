Macca: Beatles on iTunes talks stalled

No bite out of this Apple - yet

The on-again off-again saga that is Beatles songs on iTunes has once again hit the headlines, with Paul McCartney himself confirming that talks are stalled.

A longstanding dispute between Beatles' production company Apple and the computer firm of the same name was settled earlier in the year, prompting hopes that the likes of Yellow Submarine and Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band would be arriving at an iTunes store near you.

But the talks between the Beatles and record lable EMI over how to cut up the revenue are holding up the eagerly awaited move.

Stalled

McCartney – whose song-writing partnership with John Lennon fuelled the Beatles' rise to greatness – admitted that talks were currently 'stalled' but added his hopes that a deal would be found soon.

"I really hope it will happen because I think it should," added Macca.

Because of the way the English charts now work, the prospect of Beatles releases on iTunes could create a very modern phenomenon of some of the world's most famous tunes hitting the top of the charts.

With online sales counted towards the chart positions, analysts have suggested that Hey Jude is likely to leap to the top of the charts – with several other of the Liverpudlian band's hits vying for the top 10 also.